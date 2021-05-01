COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland running back Jack Funk was selected by the Los Angeles Rams Saturday in the seventh round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Terrapins have now had a player chosen in four straight drafts and 25 of the last 27 NFL drafts. Funk is the third Maryland running back to be selected in three consecutive years. The Pittsburgh Steelers took Anthony McFarland Jr. last year and the Detroit Lions chose Ty Johnson in 2019. Funk is the 16th Terps running back all-time to be selected in the draft.
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) May 1, 2021
He made the most of a shortened senior season, leading in the yards per carry and ranking second in the Big Ten and eighth nationally in rushing yards per game. In the four games played in 2021, Funk rushed 516 yards and posted four touchdowns. He ranked second in the conference, 16th nationally, in all-purpose yards per game.
The three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection had his breakthrough game in Maryland's 45 to 44 win in overtime over Minnesota in October.