FREDERICK Md. (WJZ) — Several agencies worked together Saturday morning to rescue a person who was injured after a 15-foot fall in the Sugarloaf Mountain area.
The person fell in a rocky area around 11:30 a.m. and needed to be hoisted out of the area with the help of a Maryland State Police chopper.
Frederick and Montgomery County first responders assisted state police with the rescue.
ICYMI (~1130a on 5/1) Mutual Aid FredCo – Sugarloaf Moutain, @mcfrs
PRE709, UTV709, PRE714, UTV714, K709B assisted, Injured person from fall, ~15’ injured ankle, technical rescue via Hoist out via @MDSP Trooper 3 (photo Trevor James) https://t.co/8uIoNnUl2J pic.twitter.com/nK2TVwCKSR
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 1, 2021