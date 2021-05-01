COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations & Positivity Rate Drop; More Than 2M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMRetirement Smart TV
    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Maryland State Police, Sugarloaf Mountain, technical rescue

FREDERICK Md. (WJZ) — Several agencies worked together Saturday morning to rescue a person who was injured after a 15-foot fall in the Sugarloaf Mountain area.

The person fell in a rocky area around 11:30 a.m. and needed to be hoisted out of the area with the help of a Maryland State Police chopper.

READ MORE: State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Along I-495 In Prince George's County

Frederick and Montgomery County first responders assisted state police with the rescue.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?

CBS Baltimore Staff