BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman and two men were shot in three separate shootings Saturday, Baltimore Police say.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Gold Street around 1:41 a.m. for a shooting investigation. They found a49-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411.

Then Saturday afternoon, police responded to two more shootings.

Around 1:42 p.m., officers in the southwest district were called to the 1700 block of Poplar Grove to investigate a shooting. A 32-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. He told police he was in the area of Moreland and Baker Street when he was shot. He was also taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2477.

Less than 20 minutes later, police responded to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim.

A 33-year-old woman had a gunshot wounds to her left shoulder. She told police she was shot while she was sitting in her car in the 500 block of Hoffman Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

