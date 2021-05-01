BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens added additional picks to their roster Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Newly added are Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade, Notre Dame edge rusher Daelin Hayes and University of Michigan tight end Ben Mason.

Wade was picked 160th overall, Hayes was picked 171st overall and Mason was picked 184th overall.

The Ravens traded the 136th, fourth-round pick and the 210th, sixth round pick to Arizona in exchange for the 160th pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Wade was a 2020 Consensus All-American, Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and First-team all-Big Ten Conference.

He graduated with his degree in sports industry and was a 2020 Ohio State team captain. He’s played 35 career games and started 19 times for the Buckeyes. He played all eight games in 2020 and was third on the team in tackles with 35 and led with six passes defended.

This is all the Baltimore Ravens needed to see in order to bring Shaun Wade in. What a hit 😮 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/HIud9TARko — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) May 1, 2021

Hayes, a linebacker, said he was speechless after he was drafted to the Ravens: “Baltimore’s been my favorite team since I was a kid.”

He was the Notre Dame team captain in 2020 and an All-ACC Honorable Mention. He was also a Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award Winner, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Finalist and Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Semifinalist.

He started the season as a defensive lineman and tallied two tackles and a quarterback hurry in a win versus Duke and continued to start games through the semifinals.

"I'm still speechless… Baltimore's been my favorite team since I was a kid." @DaelinHayes_IX pic.twitter.com/OFdmRxiLEe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 1, 2021

So blessed to be Baltimore Raven Baby 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/5QXuAW3rPa — Daelin Hayes (@DaelinHayes_IX) May 1, 2021

The four-year letterman and three-time Academic All-Big Ten appeared in 45 career games with four starting assignments: defensive tackle, one at h-back and two at fullback.

He carried the ball 37 times for 87 yards with the nine touchdowns and averaged a touchdown run every four carries. He was a two-time winner of the Toughest Player of the Year award.

Mason became the first Wolverine to score three touchdowns in the first half of a game since Denard Robinson (vs. SDSU, 2011) against Nebraska (2018).

Mason is looking forward to playing with Pat Ricard.

"I love the way @PRic508 plays, I look forward to learning from him." @benchmason42 pic.twitter.com/nTeJEGt4Ad — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 1, 2021

Our last pick of the 2021 NFL Draft‼️ We’ve selected @benchmason42 from Michigan at No. 184‼️ pic.twitter.com/ugVdE4zqyv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 1, 2021

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.