COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Prince George’s County early Saturday.
Troopers were called to the outer loop of I-495 at Kenilworth Road around 3:35 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2011 Honda Accord left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed in a 2011 Porsche Panamara, which was stopped in the shoulder of the highway.
The crash caused the Porsche to catch fire, trapping the sole occupant, a man, inside. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 24-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Honda, was taken to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of her injuries.
The driver of the Honda, 22-year-old Shamori Hodge of Cheverly, was taken to the College Park barrack before she was released to a family member. Charges are pending.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
