Rockville, MD (WJZ)– Police in Montgomery County have arrested and charged a 15-year old in connection with a home invasion and rape in Rockville on Thursday night.

Cristian Vasquez is being charged as an adult with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, and home invasion.

Detectives say the teenager was already inside the victim’s home on First Street when she returned to the house around 11p.m. and started putting groceries away.

When the victim was finished she walked upstairs and entered a bathroom where Vasquez grabbed her from behind and wrapped his arm around her neck.

Investigators say Vasquez was wearing a mask that covered his entire face and pulled the victim into the bedroom where he displayed a knife.

The teen then sexually assaulted the woman before eventually fleeing the home.

The victim heard Vasquez leave the home and then fled the home in her vehicle and called 9-1-1.

During the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video showing Vasquez leaving the victim’s house and entering the rear door of his residence in the same street.

A crime scene unit was able to recover latent prints from the victim’s home and identify Vazquez as the suspect.

A warrant was issued for the teenagers arrest and he was taken into custody Friday afternoon and during an interview he made admissions of guilt.

Vasquez was then transported to the central processing unit and is currently being held without bond.

