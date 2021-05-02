COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations & Positivity Rate Drop; More Than 2.1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
DENTON, MD. (WJZ) — The Caroline County’s Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teenager.

Sara Jo Harvey was last seen in Denton last Wednesday afternoon. Investigators think she might be in Delaware.

Credit: Caroline County Sheriff’s Office

Harvey was last seen wearing a plaid hooded sweatshirt with fur around the hood, gray leggings that flared at the bottom, and tan moccasin-style shoes.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Sara Jo Harvey, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515 or contact your local law enforcement to report any information.

