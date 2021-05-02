DENTON, MD. (WJZ) — The Caroline County’s Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teenager.
Sara Jo Harvey was last seen in Denton last Wednesday afternoon. Investigators think she might be in Delaware.
Harvey was last seen wearing a plaid hooded sweatshirt with fur around the hood, gray leggings that flared at the bottom, and tan moccasin-style shoes.
If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Sara Jo Harvey, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515 or contact your local law enforcement to report any information.