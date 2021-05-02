COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations & Positivity Rate Drop; More Than 2.1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing in February.

Denajah Kearney was last seen on February 17 at around 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Fayette Street.

She was last wearing a black coat with red writing on the back and dark blue jeans.

Denajah is approximately 5 feet, 9inches tall, and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Denajah Kearney is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers

