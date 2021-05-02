BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing in February.
Denajah Kearney was last seen on February 17 at around 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Fayette Street.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After East Baltimore Shooting
She was last wearing a black coat with red writing on the back and dark blue jeans.READ MORE: State Police Conduct Helicopter Rescues In Frederick, Cecil Counties
Denajah is approximately 5 feet, 9inches tall, and weighs about 125 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Denajah Kearney is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.MORE NEWS: 2 Killed In Dundalk Crash, Off-Duty Police Officer Charged With DUI
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers