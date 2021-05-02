BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were shot, one fatally, later Sunday night in south Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard, or Carroll Park, at around 8:11 p.m.
They found a 20-year-old man, 21-year-old man and another 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds. They took them to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 22-year-old man was also found inside the park with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
This investigation is still active and ongoing.
This investigation is still active and ongoing.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.