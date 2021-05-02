ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A six-year-old boy was shot in Annapolis earlier Sunday night, police say.
Officers got a call at around 1:57 p.m. on an injured person at Anne Arundel Medical Center. They learned a six-year-old boy was shot to his lower extremity inside an apartment in the unit block of Bens Drive. He has non-life threatening injuries.
He was taken to a local hospital before officers arrived. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident that happened inside the apartment.
Detectives are investigating.
This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.