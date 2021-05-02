OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Eight people, including an infant, are hospitalized Sunday after a vehicle crash on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City.
Ocean City Communications Center dispatched Ocean City fire and police units at around 2:47 p.m. to the Route 90 bridge for a vehicle crash with injuries.
A vehicle was half over the guardrail and multiple people were injured. A mass casualty incident was declared and the call was upgraded to a rescue response.
Officials said during the collision, one child was ejected from the car teetering over the guardrail and landed into the Assawoman Bay.
A Good Samaritan immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the infant.
Firefighters secured the vehicle while paramedics treated multiple priority patients. Seven people were taken to various hospitals while the child was flown to Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital.
Ocean City Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and Route 90 remains closed at Coastal Highway and 589.