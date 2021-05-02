ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 649 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday at hospitalizations and the positivity rate continues to decline, according to information released from the state health department.

Over 4.8 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state as of Saturday morning.

The state reported 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours bring the total to 8,585 since the pandemic began

Hospitalizations went down by 49, dropping the total number to 960. Of those, 261 people are in ICU beds and 699 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down to 3.64%. The state conducted 25,981 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 448,989 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday morning, there are 2,109,609 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,877,015 doses so far. Of those, 2,767,406 are first doses, with 13,004 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,919,136 second doses, with 15,433 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again last weekend, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 190,473 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 350 in the last day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,846 (206) 1* Anne Arundel 42,661 (581) 14* Baltimore City 51,206 (1,012) 23* Baltimore County 63,739 (1,438) 36* Calvert 4,160 (77) 1* Caroline 2,266 (25) 0* Carroll 9,153 (229) 5* Cecil 6,075 (127) 2* Charles 10,567 (188) 2* Dorchester 2,718 (50) 1* Frederick 19,466 (311) 9* Garrett 1,982 (62) 1* Harford 16,133 (267) 5* Howard 18,907 (227) 6* Kent 1,317 (44) 2* Montgomery 69,922 (1,477) 46* Prince George’s 83,218 (1,426) 31* Queen Anne’s 2,933 (44) 1* St. Mary’s 5,859 (123) 0* Somerset 2,541 (37) 0* Talbot 2,080 (37) 0* Washington 14,208 (271) 3* Wicomico 7,457 (152) 0* Worcester 3,575 (97) 1* Data not available 0 (77) 1* By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 24,774 (3) 0* 10-19 45,782 (6) 1* 20-29 82,446 (41) 1* 30-39 76,850 (88) 6* 40-49 67,117 (248) 5* 50-59 67,085 (707) 28* 60-69 44,693 (1,419) 18* 70-79 24,579 (2,188) 40* 80+ 15,663 (3,882) 92* Data not available 0 (3) 0* Female 234,712 (4,138) 92* Male 214,277 (4,447) 99* Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 137,564 (3,015) 69* Asian (NH) 10,862 (297) 8* White (NH) 158,424 (4,340) 98* Hispanic 68,240 (776) 15* Other (NH) 20,961 (83) 0* Data not available 52,938 (74) 1*

