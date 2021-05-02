ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 649 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday at hospitalizations and the positivity rate continues to decline, according to information released from the state health department.
Over 4.8 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state as of Saturday morning.
The state reported 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours bring the total to 8,585 since the pandemic began
Hospitalizations went down by 49, dropping the total number to 960. Of those, 261 people are in ICU beds and 699 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went down to 3.64%. The state conducted 25,981 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 448,989 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of Sunday morning, there are 2,109,609 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,877,015 doses so far. Of those, 2,767,406 are first doses, with 13,004 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,919,136 second doses, with 15,433 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again last weekend, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 190,473 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 350 in the last day.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,846
|(206)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|42,661
|(581)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|51,206
|(1,012)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|63,739
|(1,438)
|36*
|Calvert
|4,160
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,266
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,153
|(229)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,075
|(127)
|2*
|Charles
|10,567
|(188)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,718
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,466
|(311)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,982
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,133
|(267)
|5*
|Howard
|18,907
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,317
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|69,922
|(1,477)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|83,218
|(1,426)
|31*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,933
|(44)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,859
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,541
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,080
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,208
|(271)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,457
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,575
|(97)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(77)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|24,774
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|45,782
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|82,446
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|76,850
|(88)
|6*
|40-49
|67,117
|(248)
|5*
|50-59
|67,085
|(707)
|28*
|60-69
|44,693
|(1,419)
|18*
|70-79
|24,579
|(2,188)
|40*
|80+
|15,663
|(3,882)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|234,712
|(4,138)
|92*
|Male
|214,277
|(4,447)
|99*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|137,564
|(3,015)
|69*
|Asian (NH)
|10,862
|(297)
|8*
|White (NH)
|158,424
|(4,340)
|98*
|Hispanic
|68,240
|(776)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,961
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,938
|(74)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.