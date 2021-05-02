BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in southwest Baltimore earlier Sunday.
Police were called at around 8:28 a.m. to the 2500 block of McHenry Street in the back area to investigate a body found lying unresponsive. They saw the victim was suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.
He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.