BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a person was shot in east Baltimore earlier Sunday.
Officers responded to the 1300 N Milton Avenue for a shot spotter alert at around 4:42 p.m.
When they got there they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.