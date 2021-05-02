FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police helicopter crews conducted multiple rescue operations across the state over the weekend.
The first occurred Saturday afternoon on Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County.
Rescuers on the ground made contact with the injured hiker, who had slipped and fell down the rock face and determined an air rescue would be necessary.
The second occurred Saturday night in Susquehanna Flats in Cecil County when a boater ran aground. The Coast Guard called Maryland State Police after it was unable to reach the boat. A helicopter crew spotted the boater after signaling him to set off a flare.
In both rescues, the victims were loaded into so-called "screamer suits" and hoisted up to the helicopter. The hiker was taken to a hospital in Hagerstown. The boater was not injured and was reunited with his family.
