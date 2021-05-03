BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man is dead and another man was injured in two early Monday morning shootings in northwest Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 3700 block of Fords Lane for a reported shooting around 12:05 a.m.
That's where they found Ephraim Gordan suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. but later died.
Then around 1:36 a.m. another shooting was reported in the 3700 block of Hayward Avenue. Officers found another 31-year-old man injured in a shooting. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.