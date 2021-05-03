BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three men were shot in North Baltimore
A patrol officer was conducting a car stop in the 3100 block of Greenmount Avenue at around 8:29 p.m. when he heard a gun discharging.
The officer responded to the area where he heard the noise in the 500 block of Gorsuch Avenue, where he found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and back.
He also found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and buttocks.
Shortly after, officers were told that a third shooting victim, a 25-year-old man had been found in the 3400 block of Greenmount Avenue who had been shot in the ankle.
The three victims were taken to area hospitals, their conditions are unknown.
Northern District shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.