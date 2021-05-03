ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md — The Office of the State Marshal along with the Combined County Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating a fire that killed a LaVale man Monday morning.

An Allegany County paramedic saw heavy smoke coming from the vicinity behind D’Atri’s Restaurant located on National Highway just before 7 a.m.

He drove towards the area and found the front of a home on the 1100 block of Simpson Avenue on fire, then called the fire department.

Firefighters with the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department and other surrounding departments responded to the scene. When they arrived they were told someone could still be inside the home.

Firefighters went in and located the victim.

It took approximately 50 firefighters to control the fire in 30 minutes. No emergency personnel was hurt.

After a preliminary investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals have determined the fire started on the front balcony of the home. The cause however is still under investigation at this time.

The victim is believed to be a 25-year-old occupant of the home, and his cause of death is still pending an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Remains of working smoke alarms have not been recovered.