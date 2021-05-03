COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Go Down Again, Cases Up By 500
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A priest within the Archdiocese of Baltimore is removed following an allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Father Romuald Meogrossi had been living in residence at the St. Michael the Arch-Angel Friary in Overlea.

The alleged misconduct happened in 2006, during a clinical therapy session when Meogrossi was a licensed clinical professional counselor.

The now 81-year-old denies the allegation. He is no longer residing in the Archdiocese and has been suspended from public ministry pending the results of the investigation.

