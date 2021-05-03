BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police cannot confirm if there are any injuries at this time in a crash that happened off York Road earlier Monday evening.
Two vehicles crashed on York Road/Seminary Ave at around 5:32 p.m.
READ MORE: Morgan State Expecting Largest Incoming Class In Years With Record Applications For This Fall
Police also cannot say how many are still working on the scene.
Check back for any updates.