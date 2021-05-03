WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A reported basement fire has damaged a home in Woodlawn Monday afternoon, according to Baltimore County Fire Department.
Baltimore County Fire Department responded to a residential dwelling fire in the 6700 block of Longhill Road.READ MORE: Homeless Advocates Call On Baltimore City To Clean Up Encampments, Give More Resources, Support
Firefighters were able to extinguish a bulk of the fire and remained on location for another hour.READ MORE: Investigation Continues Into Ocean City, Maryland Crash That Injured 8 People, Including Toddler
Initial reports say the fire was located in the basement. There are no injuries reported at this time.MORE NEWS: Allegany County Man Dies In House Fire Monday Morning
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now