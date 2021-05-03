OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police continue to investigate a 5-car crash that injured eight people, including a toddler Sunday along the Route 90 bridge.
A 18-month-old child was ejected from a pickup truck with her car seat and landed in the bay. A good Samaritan jumped from the bridge, rescuing the child who was flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment.READ MORE: Good Samaritan Rescues Infant Ejected From Ocean City Car Crash Along Route 90 Bridge
“Due to the complexity of the crash, the investigation is ongoing by the OCPD’s Traffic Safety Unit. Preliminarily it appears that multiple crashes may have occurred,” police said in a release Monday.
“All of the individuals transported to the hospital have been released, with the exception of the 2-year-old child who remains in stable condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital,” OCMD police said.
The Good Samaritan has asked to remain anonymous at this time.
