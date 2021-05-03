BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital is celebrating five of their nurses who have been named the top pediatric nurses by Baltimore Magazine.
Heather Dewan. Yaffa Elefant, Agnes Ihediohamma, Colleen Neidig and Erica Jones all took home the honor.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Tornado Warnings Around State Monday Night
“To be celebrated for something that you love to do is pretty phenomenal,” said Jones, who serves as the Director of Infection Prevention.
Thanks largely to the policies she helped implement, there have been no cases of COVID transmitted between patients and staff at Mt. Washington.READ MORE: 1 Injured In Brooklyn Park Shooting, Police Say
“It’s why I do what I do,” said Jones, “make sure that no one gets an infection. Whether it’s our patients, whether it’s out staff or the families that come in.”
Denise Pudinkski, the Chief Nurse Executive at MWPH said she’s not surprised five of the seven top pediatric nurses came from MWPH.
“These nurses come in here everyday and they give their heart and soul in caring for not only the patients but the families,” said Pudinksi.MORE NEWS: 13-Year-Old Girl Missing From Randallstown, May Be In Baltimore City
In total 105 nurses across 19 specialties were recognized as being “top nurses” by Baltimore Magazine All will be celebrated in a virtual ceremony on May 6.