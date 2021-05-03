COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Go Down Again, Cases Up By 500
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a new record for Morgan State University.

The university is expecting its largest incoming class in years! The HBCU has received more than 14,000 undergraduate applications for this fall.

That’s an all-time high for the school and a more than 58% increase than was received in 2019.

And just to give you an idea of how large that number is, the university typically allots space for 1,600 to 1,800 new students each year.

Morgan State said this puts the school in a good position to regain momentum after the pandemic.

