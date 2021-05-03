GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have released a photo of the alleged suspect in a rape reported last week in Glen Burnie.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway on April 28 around 10 p.m. for a report of a rape.

The woman told officers that she arranged for a ride from the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road in Linthicum. Then man picked her up then drove her Ritchie Highway. He then reportedly drove her around the parking lot to a set of dumpsters. That’s when he allegedly pulled her out of the vehicle and sexually assaulted her, threatening her with a knife. Personal belongings were also taken.

A eyewitness saw what was happening and went to a nearby hotel to call 911.

The suspect then fled in his vehicle and she ran to a nearby hotel lobby seeking help.

Officers searched the area for the man, but didn’t find anyone.

The suspect was described as a man around 25 to 30 years of age with dark skin. He had short hair and a goatee and is of average build. The suspect was wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants, tennis shoes and a dark-colored baseball cap. He was operating a dark-colored Hyundai sedan.

Police also released a photo of what the suspect vehicle looked like.

Sex Offense Unit detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect to contact 410-222-4732. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

