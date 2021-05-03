BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re on TikTok you may have seen videos of UK foodie Dawn Farmer trying all sorts of food — many of which she dips in ranch dressing.

Farmer, who started making TikToks during the pandemic, became an social influencer after a video of her trying ranch dressing for the first time went viral.

Since then, followers from around the world have sent her food to try, hoping to get her classic reaction: an eyes-rolled back, nodding of the head kind of satisfaction.

Last week, someone named Maria sent her snacks from Baltimore (which she pronounced correctly as “Muryland”) to try. The snacks featured the state’s signature Old Bay.

She tried the Herr’s Old Bay potato chips and cheese curls.

“That seasoning is just crazy good isn’t it?” Farmer says while munching on the chips. “It’s stunning.”

Farmer then goes onto try the cheese curls and dips them in ranch.

She also tried some caramel cremes.

It’s the second time someone sent her snacks from Maryland. The first time, someone named Lauren sent her a Baltimore In a Box in early April.

She tried Red Truck beef jerky also seasoned with Old Bay. She gave it a 10 out of 10. That time she also tried the Utz crab chips, Otterbein’s Chocolate Chip cookies, Old Bay seasoned caramel popcorn and Berger cookies.

What are some other Maryland foods you think she should try?