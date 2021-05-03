Hi Everyone!
Welcome to the first full week of May and generally speaking we will have only one day this work, and school week, without a mention of a shower.
That will be Thursday. Mid-week, to the weeks end, we will have temps in the upper 60s which will now be below normal. 70 degrees is the current expected daytime high. (Yesterday’s 87° was the second warmest day of this year. So if you thought it was hot out in the sun it was.)
But forget the weather I walked in the back yard Saturday and saw hundreds, HUNDREDS, of Cicada holes.
I have noticed the squirrels having a field day out back, and that is why. HUNDREDS of those holes. It is only a matter of time that, no matter what the weather is doing, the only environmental headline will be the Cicadas.
The way I look at it is this; at a minimum it will be something to talk about. I am still thinking Preakness week for the brood to arrive, but time will tell.
MB!