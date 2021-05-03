BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been four years since Akia Eggleston was last seen in Baltimore on May 3, 2017.

Eggleston, who was eight months pregnant with her son, disappeared just days before her baby shower.

The 22-year-old from Cherry Hill was getting ready for her second child, however, her dad said that she didn’t show up for her baby shower in May of 2017.

“There were no signs that any of us saw that she would just want to pack up and leave,” Shawn Wilkinson, Eggleston’s dad, said in 2019.

She also had a three-year-old daughter.

Baltimore Police continue to search for clues in her disappearance.

The FBI is also involved. There’s a $25,000 reward for information in her case.

Investigators need your help. Akia Shawnta Eggleston was last seen May 3, 2017. pic.twitter.com/KgrjYz2OMd — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 3, 2021

If you know anything, call the FBI’s Baltimore office at 410-265-8080 or Baltimore Police at 410-396-2499. No tip is too small.

