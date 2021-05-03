COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Go Down Again, Cases Up By 500
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Akia Eggleston, Baltimore, Local TV, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been four years since Akia Eggleston was last seen in Baltimore on May 3, 2017.

Eggleston, who was eight months pregnant with her son, disappeared just days before her baby shower.

READ MORE: Akia Eggleston's Father Is Begging For Officials To Do More In Their Search Efforts

The 22-year-old from Cherry Hill was getting ready for her second child, however, her dad said that she didn’t show up for her baby shower in May of 2017.

“There were no signs that any of us saw that she would just want to pack up and leave,” Shawn Wilkinson, Eggleston’s dad, said in 2019.

She also had a three-year-old daughter.

Baltimore Police continue to search for clues in her disappearance.

READ MORE: Pregnant Akia Eggleston Missing: FBI Looking For New Leads

The FBI is also involved. There’s a $25,000 reward for information in her case.

If you know anything, call the FBI’s Baltimore office at 410-265-8080 or Baltimore Police at 410-396-2499. No tip is too small.

MORE NEWS: Family, Police Looking For New Leads In Pregnant Woman's Disappearance

For more information, click here. 

CBS Baltimore Staff