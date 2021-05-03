BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin will talk to WJZ’s Denise Koch about powering through his pain tonight at 11 p.m.
Raskin talks about the sudden loss of his son, Tommy, and how their bond got him through the Capitol riots.
“You must have an enormous reserve of strength,” Koch said. “How did you do that?”
“Tommy was with me. I felt him inside my chest, I felt him in my heart,” Raskin said.
That gave him the strength to lead the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
"It feels like I still have so much more to do," Raskin added.
The work ahead. Monday at 11 p.m.
