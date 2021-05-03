COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Go Down Again, Cases Up By 500
Filed Under:Clifton Park Terrace, Homicide, Northeast Baltimore, Shooting

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was found dead inside a northeast Baltimore home, police said Monday.

Around 11:56 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace in reference to an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived they found a 31 year-old woman deceased inside the home. She had been shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

