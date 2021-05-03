BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is dead and another injured after police say they were shot inside a car in Baltimore earlier Monday.
Officers responded to the 600 block of N Fremont Avenue at around 2:37 p.m.
When they got there they got a call for two shooting victims who just walked into an area hospital and were seeking treatment.
They responded to the hospital and found two women who were suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital and the second victim's condition is unknown.
Police learned the victims were parked inside a car in the 600 block of N. Fremont Avenue when a vehicle pulled alongside theirs and an unknown suspect inside that vehicle opened fire, without warning.
The two victims then drove to the hospital.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.