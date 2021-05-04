(WJZ)- The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly found their replacement for Orlando Brown Jr., signing veteran left tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year $14 million deal. The former Steelers tackle visited with the team prior to the NFL Draft and a deal was rumored to be in the works at the time, which now appears to be official.
READ MORE: COVID In Maryland: 501 New Cases, 7 Deaths As Hospitalizations Drop Down Again
The #Ravens have signed veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva to a 2-year, $14M deal with $8M fully guaranteed, source said. The former #Steelers LT recently visited Baltimore.READ MORE: Baltimore Ravens Planning For Fans At Full Capacity At M&T Bank Stadium For Upcoming Season
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2021
The 32-year-old spent the last six seasons as the starting left tackle for the Steelers, playing in 96 games and starting 90 over that span. He has not missed a game in any of those years. Villanueva was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2018 and 2019.
Villanueva began his career as an undrafted free agent out of Army, signing to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad in 2014 as a defensive end. He then switched positions to tackle when he signed with the Steelers practice squad later that fall before working his way into the starting lineup in 2015.MORE NEWS: Reopening Maryland: Baltimore City Senior Centers Back Open May 17 For In-Person Activities At 50% Capacity
He will be expected to take over the right tackle spot this fall as Ronnie Stanley returns from injury to retake his spot on the left side. The signing also answers one of the big questions fans had coming out of the draft when the team did not select a tackle with any of their eight picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.