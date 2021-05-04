TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County residents can now directly schedule their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at all county sites, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Tuesday.
"As we continue to make amazing progress in vaccinating our neighbors, we're ready to move into the next phase in our fight against COVID-19. By offering on-demand scheduling, we're making it even easier for people across Baltimore County to get their shot," Olszewski said. "Moving forward, we'll continue to do whatever we can to eliminate barriers to care so that everyone can easily get this free, effective, and lifesaving vaccine."
The county will post a weekly vaccine schedule here, with a number of appointment slots. They added appointments are preferred, but not required.
"We are not out of the woods yet," said Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, Director of the Baltimore County Department of Health. "Direct scheduling and on-demand vaccinations helps to accomplish our overall mission of promoting health and preventing disease through education, advocacy, linkage to care and treatment."
