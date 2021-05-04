TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — The school year isn’t over, but Baltimore County Public Schools is already looking ahead to the fall.
They are planning to offer virtual learning for any student in kindergarten through Grade 12.
The program would provide full-time virtual instruction from BCPS staff. To help get an idea of how many students are interested, the school system is asking families to fill out a form online by Friday.
Those who choose full-time in-person learning, do not need to do anything.