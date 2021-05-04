DEWEY BEACH, Del. (WJZ) — Country music star and Delaware native Jimmie Allen will hold a fundraiser for slain Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook’s family.
Heacook was responding to a call for a fight at a home on the Maryland-Delaware line on April 25. That’s when officials said he was allegedly assaulted by 30-year-old Randon Wilkerson, who had also attacked an elderly couple.READ MORE: Slain Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook Honored With Escort From Baltimore's Shock Trauma
The couple is now recovering at home and Wilkerson has been charged with murder and assault. Heacook was taken to Shock Trauma, but he died a few days later.
Allen, a Milton, Delaware native who moved to Nashville, Tenn., said he just learned about Heacook’s death in a post on his personal Facebook page.READ MORE: Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook To Be Remembered At Fallen Heroes Day Ceremony
“It’s a terrible situation. I’m definitely keeping his family and friends in my prayers,” Allen said.
Allen said he’s going to return to Delaware on May 10 to play a pop-acoustic show at the Bottle & Cork in Dewey Beach, Delaware around 7 p.m.
There will be a $10 charge at the door and all proceeds will benefit Heacook’s family.MORE NEWS: Salisbury Man Randon D. Wilkerson Charged In Attacks Of Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook, Elderly Couple
“So if you can come out and support — even if you can’t come to the show, if you want to stop by and make a donation — I’m sure the family will appreciate it,” he said.