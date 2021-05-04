BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan toured a vaccination clinic in Baltimore Tuesday and announced that the state launched a dashboard to track vaccination rates for Maryland’s nursing homes as a part of the “No Arm Left Behind” campaign.

The dashboard will track vaccination rates for both nursing home residents and staff and will be updated weekly.

Maryland has launched a data dashboard for vaccination rates for nursing home staff and residents. Will be updated weekly. The information will also be posted inside each facility in plain view.https://t.co/leKtiOH3UH https://t.co/cUaa7kgXXZ pic.twitter.com/bWiOto18as — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) May 4, 2021

Hogan said Maryland was one of the first states to require universal testing at nursing home facilities to keep residents and staff safe.

In order to ensure that vaccines are readily available to anyone who lives or works in the state’s nursing homes, Maryland has activated mobile vaccination teams to conduct additional clinics at the state’s nursing homes.

“State health officials are currently working directly with providers to conduct more than 30 clinics every week across the state, including right here at FutureCare NorthPoint, where more than 34 staff and residents are being vaccinated here today,” Hogan said.

He talked about how social media is creating some vaccine hesitancy and he’s hoping as more get vaccinated they help encourage others.

The state is also expanding a vaccine confidence effort, which Hogan said, “is aimed at encouraging the remaining nursing home workers to get vaccinated as soon as possible, protect themselves and those that are in their care.”

Leslie Ray, of Brookdale Senior Living, said the vaccinations are important in the nursing home and senior living community.

With the help of the “Ask Your Elders” campaign, they actually had elderly residents share why they got the vaccination with some staff that were hesitant.

“Don’t be a scaredy cat, get vaccinated. I did,” one woman told a staffer.

