ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 501 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths Tuesday morning as hospitalizations drop down again.
Over 4.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with over 2.1 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations went down by nine, now standing at 944 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 246 are in intensive care and 698 are in acute care.
Since the pandemic began, there are 450,010 total confirmed cases and 8,612 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went up again slightly to 3.82%.
There are 2,148,237 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 4,938,901 doses so far. Of those, 2,790,664 are first doses with 11,850 administered in the last day. They have given out 1,956,240 are second doses, 23,356 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,860
|(206)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|42,756
|(584)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|51,380
|(1,017)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|63,940
|(1,445)
|36*
|Calvert
|4,163
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,268
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,187
|(230)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,098
|(127)
|2*
|Charles
|10,593
|(188)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,723
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,481
|(311)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,987
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,164
|(267)
|5*
|Howard
|18,940
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,318
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,006
|(1,477)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|83,410
|(1,433)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,936
|(44)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,874
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,544
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,091
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,233
|(272)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,475
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,583
|(97)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(80)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|24,885
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|45,943
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|82,604
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|77,044
|(89)
|6*
|40-49
|67,237
|(249)
|5*
|50-59
|67,223
|(712)
|28*
|60-69
|44,773
|(1,427)
|18*
|70-79
|24,615
|(2,191)
|40*
|80+
|15,686
|(3,891)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|235,248
|(4,150)
|92*
|Male
|214,762
|(4,462)
|99*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|138,056
|(3,019)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|10,885
|(297)
|8*
|White (NH)
|158,782
|(4,355)
|98*
|Hispanic
|68,349
|(781)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,011
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,927
|(77)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.