COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Down, Positivity Rate Up Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 501 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths Tuesday morning as hospitalizations drop down again.

Over 4.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with over 2.1 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations went down by nine, now standing at 944 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 246 are in intensive care and 698 are in acute care.

Since the pandemic began, there are 450,010 total confirmed cases and 8,612 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went up again slightly to 3.82%.

There are 2,148,237 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 4,938,901 doses so far. Of those, 2,790,664 are first doses with 11,850 administered in the last day. They have given out 1,956,240 are second doses, 23,356 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 191,997 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,170 in the last day.
County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,860 (206) 1*
Anne Arundel 42,756 (584) 14*
Baltimore City 51,380 (1,017) 23*
Baltimore County 63,940 (1,445) 36*
Calvert 4,163 (77) 1*
Caroline 2,268 (25) 0*
Carroll 9,187 (230) 5*
Cecil 6,098 (127) 2*
Charles 10,593 (188) 2*
Dorchester 2,723 (50) 1*
Frederick 19,481 (311) 9*
Garrett 1,987 (62) 1*
Harford 16,164 (267) 5*
Howard 18,940 (227) 6*
Kent 1,318 (44) 2*
Montgomery 70,006 (1,477) 46*
Prince George’s 83,410 (1,433) 32*
Queen Anne’s 2,936 (44) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,874 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,544 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,091 (37) 0*
Washington 14,233 (272) 3*
Wicomico 7,475 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,583 (97) 1*
Data not available 0 (80) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 24,885 (3) 0*
10-19 45,943 (6) 1*
20-29 82,604 (41) 1*
30-39 77,044 (89) 6*
40-49 67,237 (249) 5*
50-59 67,223 (712) 28*
60-69 44,773 (1,427) 18*
70-79 24,615 (2,191) 40*
80+ 15,686 (3,891) 92*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 235,248 (4,150) 92*
Male 214,762 (4,462) 99*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 138,056 (3,019) 70*
Asian (NH) 10,885 (297) 8*
White (NH) 158,782 (4,355) 98*
Hispanic 68,349 (781) 15*
Other (NH) 21,011 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,927 (77) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff