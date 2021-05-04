TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Towson crossing guard was struck and injured Tuesday afternoon.
Baltimore County police responded to a report of a pedestrian-involved crash in the 800 block of Providence Road around 3:44 p.m.READ MORE: SEE IT: Video Shows Good Samaritan Rescuing Baby Who Fell Off Ocean City Bridge After Crash
When they arrived they found a crossing guard was injured. The pedestrian was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment.READ MORE: Families Of Joshua Day, Berlynn Matthews Want Answers After Fatal Crash In Dundalk
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app nowMORE NEWS: American Families Plan: What's In It, And How Could It Put Money In Your Pocket?