BALTIMORE – Baltimore City Police are investigating a double shooting in the Morrell Park area that left two men injured Tuesday.
Officers say they responded to the 2500 block of Washington Blvd for a shooting around 5:50 p.m. but when they arrived they found a crime scene but no victim.
Shortly after, officers were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs.
Police say a second victim, a 17-year-old man, also walked in to an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to his hip and back. He is reported to be in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
