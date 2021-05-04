COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Down, Positivity Rate Up Slightly
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Tuesday 38-year-old Marsha Reed was convicted of three counts of filing false tax returns.By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Tuesday 38-year-old Marsha Reed, of Glen Burnie, was convicted of three counts of filing false tax information.

Reed owned M & E Tax Service in Glen Burnie where she prepared and filed numerous tax returns on behalf of Maryland residents without proper licensing. Officials said many of the returns included false information which reduced clients’ tax liabilities and increased their state refunds.

Reed was sentenced to five years in jail, all suspended, and five year of supervised probation. Reed was also ordered to pay back $24,727 in restitution to the Comptroller and is prohibited from acting as a tax preparer.

