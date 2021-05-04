BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was outraged to learn about another attack on Asian Americans in Baltimore City.

“I was outraged and it’s just another example of these violent outbursts and attacks on Asians all across the country,” Hogan said. “You got no one in New York.”

Hogan, who’s wife and daughters are Korean American, said it was hard to watch the video of the attack on two Korean American women at a Baltimore liquor store.

“It was pretty hard to watch two elderly, older women smashed the head with a brick or a cinder block,” Hogan added. “We’re going to get to the bottom of this.”

He said the Maryland State Police is working in conjunction with the city to investigate the incident. He’s also talked former U.S. Attorney Rob Hur, who’s setting up the state’s Hate Crime Task Force.

The violent and brutal attack of the two women store owners overnight Monday was all caught on camera.

“I’m feeling raged, of course watching a video of your mom and your aunt beat is crazy,” John Yun, son of one of the women attacked.

Yun still shaken by the attack on his mother and aunt that came without warning or reason.

“It doesn’t make sense why they would come here to make a living and get treated like this in a community that should embrace (them) because we’ve been here for over 20 something years, we are a part of this community,” said Yun.

Graphic surveillance video shows Yun’s aunt walking to the front of the store trying to close shop, when a man in a red shirt approaches her with a cement block in his hand. He’s then seen pulling her to the ground and beating her with the block.

As the other woman, Yun’s mother, steps in to try to help, she was also hit in the head.

Baltimore Police arrested a suspect identified as 50-year-old Daryl Doyles and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault.

Yun says both his aunt and mother were taken to the hospital with severe injuries and are now at home recovering.

“They’re in shock,” said Yun. “My aunt got the worst of it, 30 stitches, bruising… to see them in person like that, it’s so disheartening.”

A Go Fund Me page has also been created to help with the healing and recovery process for Yun’s mother and aunt.

