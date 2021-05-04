(WJZ)- Ravens corner Marcus Peters has never been afraid to speak his mind and Tuesday he gave some insight into the 2019 post-game verbal altercation he had with Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey. After the 45-6 Ravens win, Peters and Ramsey had to be separated by security as they were headed off the field. Peters explained on Aqib Talib’s podcast “Catchin’ Fades with Aqib Talib” that the reason he got after Ramsey is because he felt disrespected by the way the Rams handled his situation.

“I felt disrespected. In the sense of, yeah, you can trade me. That’s part of the business. But two minutes after that, you bring in another guy who do the same s— I do, maybe a little bit different,” Peters said. “If we want to play this compare game, I do a little bit more. That s— was disrespectful to me.”

In 2019, Peters was traded to Baltimore in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth round pick. Hours later, the Rams packaged two first round picks (2020 and 2021) and a fourth round pick (2021) to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire Ramsey. That timeline of events is what Peters appears to have an issue with as he sees himself as being comparable to Ramsey as a player.

Peters and Talib were teammates on that Rams team in 2019 prior to the trade and he said in the clip that he doesn’t think that they were the issue holding the Rams back.

“I don’t think we was the problem [with the Rams],” Peters said. “I don’t think we were the issue that was holding the Rams back from taking the steps of where we needed to get to.”

Peters will get another rematch with his former team this fall as the Rams were added to the Ravens schedule with the introduction of the 17th game. It will be a home game for Peters and the Ravens and we’ll find out the date next week when the league releases its 2021 schedule.