By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A thunderstorm watch is in effect for several areas of Maryland as more severe weather is expected Tuesday night.

The watch is out for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Saint Mary’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City until 8 p.m.

WJZ’s Chelsea Ingram said the risk level for severe weather has elevated throughout Tuesday.

The severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the area.

