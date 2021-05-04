BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A thunderstorm watch is in effect for several areas of Maryland as more severe weather is expected Tuesday night.
Tracking the potential for more severe weather. Updated forecast at 4pm on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/VmrJTllnXeREAD MORE: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hogan To Make COVID-19 Vaccine Announcement, Tour Baltimore Vaccination Clinic
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) May 4, 2021
The watch is out for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Saint Mary’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City until 8 p.m.
WJZ’s Chelsea Ingram said the risk level for severe weather has elevated throughout Tuesday.
Our risk level for severe weather has been elevated. Updated forecast at 4pm on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/vaffzty4k0READ MORE: Man Shot Outside CIA Headquarters In Virginia Has Died, FBI Says
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) May 4, 2021
The severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the area. WJZ’s Chelsea Ingram will have the updated forecast at 4p.m. on WJZ.
A *Severe T-Storm Watch* has been issued for the area. Updated forecast at 4pm on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/gbNhyM5QK9
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) May 4, 2021MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Residents Can Now Directly Schedule Vaccine Appointments At County Sites