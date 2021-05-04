MARYLAND (WJZ) — Severe weather moved through Maryland, with tornado warning now expired after in effect for parts of the state Monday night.

They have all since expired, but there heavy rain and winds continued to move through the state. More severe weather is expected for Tuesday.

Our risk level for severe weather has been elevated. Updated forecast at 4pm on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/vaffzty4k0 — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) May 4, 2021

Tracking the potential for more severe weather. Updated forecast at 4pm on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/VmrJTllnXe — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) May 4, 2021

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. had said the county is tracking the storm and their first responders were on full alert.

A tornado warning also expired for Linganore and Libertytown, Maryland at 8:45 p.m.

The rain came in waves Monday night, and just after 10 p.m. when the tornado warnings expired, it began to downpour while WJZ’s Rachel Menitoff was on York Road heading north into Baltimore County.

It subsided a bit, but a steady stream in Hereford, which was in the tornado warning Monday night.

Winds of at least 60 miles per hour moved through the area, with more than a quarter inch of rain.

National Weather Service teams will be likely send survey teams to see if a tornado touched down in the area.

You can use BGE’s mobile app to report any downed power lines near you. They ask you do not approach it, stay 10 feet away and call BGE to report it.

Not too much damage has been reported so far, but WJZ is searching for any areas that may have been affected. These photos are from New Windsor, Maryland.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.