BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After several reports of violent crimes in Baltimore city in recent days, Gov. Larry Hogan said the city needs to do a better job focusing on crime.
"It seems to be the last thing that they're concerned about and they need to come up with a real plan," said Hogan. "I've been very disappointed in the record so far."
Hogan said the state cannot step in because “we’ve lost the ability to do that.”
The increase of violent crime in Baltimore City is unacceptable. Rather than defunding our police, we need to invest more in law enforcement, pass better laws to hold violent criminals accountable, and we need prosecutors who will actually prosecute those laws. pic.twitter.com/KDSSARpq2d
"People say you should send the National Guard," Hogan added, "but the National Guard is not the rights ones to be policing the streets of Baltimore. We need Baltimore City Police Department policing, we need the prosecutors prosecuting."
But Mayor Scott fired back on Twitter Tuesday night.
“Rather than relying solely on status quo “solutions” and MAGA talking points, how about actually meeting with me to discuss violent crime, gun trafficking, or restarting the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council — as I’ve asked before?,” Scott tweeted. “I’m ready when you are.”
Rather than relying solely on status quo "solutions" and #MAGA talking points, how about actually meeting with me to discuss violent crime, gun trafficking, or restarting the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council — as I've asked before?@GovLarryHogan, I'm ready when you are. https://t.co/yArXJgC76C
