BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City senior centers can welcome people back for in-person activities on May 17, starting at 50% capacity.
They will implement new protocols for staff and visitors to minimize COVID-19 transmission risk, including screenings and temperature checks taken at the door. Only those who pass will be allowed inside.READ MORE: COVID In Maryland: 501 New Cases, 7 Deaths As Hospitalizations Drop Down Again
Anyone who enters a senior building has to wear a mask at all times and follow “proper hand hygiene,” the City said Tuesday in a statement.
“We are excited to bring back in-person activities to our senior centers,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, Baltimore City’s older adults have kept their distance and stayed home. Now with more than 50% of older adults fully vaccinated the return of in-person activities while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks will allow our older residents to socialize with one another, while also being safe.”READ MORE: 3 Delaware Teens Charged In 30-Mile Chase Through Maryland
They will keep up with physical distancing for all in-person activities, and only programs that can do so will be offered. Seating capacity will be limited an dmay be arranged.
The centers won’t offer meals at this time, they added.
City-operated Senior Centers can be reached by calling directly:MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man Andy Reyes Found Guilty In 2019 Attempted Murder of Man In Anne Arundel County
- Harford Senior Center: 410-426-4009
- Hatton Senior Center: 410-396-9025
- Oliver Senior Center: 410-396-3861
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center: 410-396-7724
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 410-396-1324
- Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging: 410-396-3535
Independent senior centers can be reached by calling directly:
- Action In Maturity: 410-889-7915
- Cherry Hill Senior Center: 443-801-3176
- Forest Park Senior Center: 410-466-2124
- Edward A. Myerberg Senior Center: 410-358-6856
- Senior Network of North Baltimore: 410-323-7131