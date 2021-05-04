BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been four years since Akia Eggleston was last seen in Baltimore on May 3, 2017.

Eggleston, who was eight months pregnant with her son, disappeared just days before her baby shower.

“It’s crushing to know that we don’t know where she is, we don’t know if she’s hurt,” said Sanobia Wilson, Eggleston’s aunt.

The then 22-year-old from Cherry Hill was getting ready for her second child but her dad, Shawn Wilkinson, said that she did not show up for her baby shower in May of 2017.

“There were no signs that any of us saw that she would just want to pack up and leave,” Wilkinson told WJZ back in 2019.

She also had a three-year-old daughter.

Baltimore Police continue to search for clues in her disappearance. The FBI is also involved and is offering a $25,000 reward for information about the case.

Wilson told WJZ that she wishes law enforcement did more to investigate the case when Eggleston disappeared.

“I don’t think her case was taken seriously,” said Wilson. “I think it was viewed as she was just another black girl that’s missing.”

Police say they conducted interviews, search warrants and dedicated over 1,000 man-hours to the case. It remains ongoing.

“I do have a small glimmer of hope that she could still be alive,” said Wilson.

Investigators need your help. Akia Shawnta Eggleston was last seen May 3, 2017. pic.twitter.com/KgrjYz2OMd — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 3, 2021

If you know anything, call the FBI’s Baltimore office at 410-265-8080 or Baltimore Police at 410-396-2499. No tip is too small.

