JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating Tuesday’s fatal head-in collision in Jessup.
A 2017 Volkswagen Passat was traveling west along the 7300 block of Montevideo Road around 5:13 p.m., when it crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and struck a 2015 Ford F-250 head-on.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Nearly 5M Vaccine Doses Have Been Administered In The State
The driver and sole occupant of the Volkswagen, 27-year-old Shaquille Welch of Glen Burnie, was pronounced dead on scene.
The man driving the Ford was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries. Two other passengers in the Ford were not injured.
Montevideo Road from Route 1 to Dorsey Run Road was closed for approximately four hours while police investigated at the crash site.READ MORE: USPS Warns Of Email And Text Message Scams
Police are still looking to find out why Welch left the roadway.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
MORE NEWS: Cinco De Mayo: Baltimore Area Restaurants Are Offering Deals On Mexican Food