BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg Wednesday in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded to an alert about 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Braddish Avenue and found the victim.
The man was taken to a hospital for a nonlife-threatening injury, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.