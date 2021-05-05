COVID-19 IN MDNearly 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Crime, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg Wednesday in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded to an alert about 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Braddish Avenue and found the victim.

The man was taken to a hospital for a nonlife-threatening injury, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

