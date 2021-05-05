BALTIMORE (WJZ) —The Ravens signed former Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year $14 million deal on Tuesday. At his introductory press conference today, the veteran had plenty to say about joining the Ravens and why it was the right fit. Included in that was a comment about why offensive linemen enjoy playing more for a run-first team like the Ravens which appeared to throw some shade at a former teammate of his.
“I’m assuming it’s not as much fun for the receivers because they’re not getting all of the catches, they’re making the Tik Toks and and they’re having fun on their social media,” Villanueva said.
Alejandro Villanueva said it's better for linemen to play for a run-first team like the Ravens.
"I’m assuming it’s not as much fun for the receivers because they’re not getting all of the catches, they’re making the Tik Toks and and they’re having fun on their social media."READ MORE: You Can Now Access Your COVID-19 Vaccination Records Online In Maryland
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 5, 2021
The mention of TikToks and social media calls to mind receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster whose actions were criticized by opponents and opposing fans last year when he was seen dancing on the Bills logo prior to a game. It would appear that Villanueva wasn’t a big fan.MORE NEWS: 40 Year-Old Sentenced For Racketeering Conspiracy At Jessup Correctional Institution
Anytime a player switches sides in a rivalry such as Ravens-Steelers things get a little bit more heated. One would imagine that comments along these lines might only further that intensity this season.